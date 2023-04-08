To the editor:
With April as Prevention of Child Abuse Month, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport has set up blue pinwheel gardens at The Salvation Army and Central Congregational Church in Newburyport and the Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury to bring attention to this issue.
Children are society’s most vulnerable members. What happens to them in their early years can impact the rest of their lives, resulting in lost personal potential and a greater cost for society.
Child abuse can involve physical harm, sexual abuse, emotional trauma, or simple neglect.
What to do? The most desirable solution is to prevent it to begin with. Stable families in decent housing with a sustainable income are under less pressure and therefore less likely to transfer stress onto a child. If, however, such an environment does not exist, early intervention may be necessary to break the cycle of abuse.
That involves helping vulnerable families with social supports and coping skills, including both private and government programs.
Failure to prevent abuse in the first place or to remediate it along the way means the problem continues to ripple over time and throughout society, often at great cost to the taxpayer in social services, even incarceration.
But the deeper issue is the development and the dignity of each individual child.
Stuart Deane
President
Newburyport Exchange Club
