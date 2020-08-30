To the editor:
An exceptional man, Bruce Breton from Windham, has stepped up to run for Rockingham County commissioner, and I am writing to ask that you join with me in supporting him.
Breton and I have been friends for over 25 years, and we have served the community of Windham together in many roles. During that time I have learned what a great public servant he is.
When it came to relocating my business to my hometown of Windham 20 years ago, Breton was instrumental in getting our business here. Had it not been for his assistance in navigating challenges with the town at the time, we would have located elsewhere.
He knows how to solve problems and bring people together.
As chairman of the Windham School Board, I knew I could count on Breton’s leadership as a selectman in solving complex community problems. His focus on economic development guides responsible commercial development in our community aimed at lowering the tax burden on residents.
We have worked together as town co-chairmen in President Donald Trump’s first campaign and current Trump 2020 Victory campaign, as well as Gov. Chris Sununu’s election and re—election campaigns.
Breton is a fiscal conservative and at the same time makes great decisions to support programs that are important to taxpayers, including steadfast support for our law enforcement professionals and emergency first responders.
I urge your readers to get out to vote for Bruce Breton in the September primary, as well as the general election in November.
Al Letizio
Windham