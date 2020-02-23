To the editor:
My name is Sam Butler, and I’m running for Town Budget Committee in Atkinson this year.
I moved to Atkinson from New York City with my wife and young son nine years ago, after a career in finance on Wall Street, where I was both a fixed income trader and real estate lending specialist. Currently I am a novelist, editor, full-time husband and dad.
In addition to my business and writing careers, I have been a trustee/board member of Phillips Academy in Andover, the Abbott Academy Association (also in Andover), and the St. Bernard’s School in New York.
In Atkinson, my wife and I have found a lovely community that combines the best of New England small town life with proximity to the hustle and bustle of greater Boston.
If elected to the Atkinson Budget Committee, I promise to bring my financial and communications skills to bear on the many challenges our wonderful town can expect to face in the near future.
How do we grow without losing who we are? How can we pay for that growth? These are tough questions, but ones that can be solved with the right combination of patience, foresight and common sense.
I look forward to meeting you readers on candidates night at the Atkinson Community Center on March 3, and I hope they will consider voting for me on March 10.
Sam Butler
Atkinson