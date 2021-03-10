To the editor:
Dave Brown is a candidate for the North Andover School Committee. He has always been a strong advocate for the children of North Andover. His skills and experience make him uniquely qualified for this role.
Brown has extensive executive management experience. He understands the role of a supervisory board and how to build relationships between a board and an administration.
He has been a teacher at both the high school and college levels. Most importantly, his three children graduated from North Andover public schools.
Brown has clearly demonstrated his commitment to the community. He’s been involved in many volunteer activities for more than 20 years. He has held leadership positions for the Trustees of Osgood Hill, the Fields Committee, North Andover Little League and the North Andover Booster Club. He also served on the most recent search committee for the high school principal.
Brown and I have worked together as board members and coaches for youth sports organizations here in North Andover. I’ve seen him creatively solve problems by listening to issues, collaborating and building consensus. He always works toward positive outcomes.
As a former special education teacher for Andover schools, I recognize how valuable Brown’s combination of talents and experiences would be to the continued improvement of North Andover Public Schools.
Dave Brown will have my vote on March 30. If your readers care about North Andover public schools, he should have theirs.
Cliff Bourie
North Andover