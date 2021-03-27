To the editor:
We are writing today to enthusiastically recommend Dave Brown for School Committee in North Andover.
There are few people who can match his enthusiasm, sensitivity, intelligence and true devotion to North Andover’s children.
Brown brings all the qualities one would hope for, and he always puts the best interests of the children first.
As a coach, he cared about and for every member of every team and always put out the extra effort to help each player fit in and improve.
That devotion extended beyond his own children’s teams, volunteering his time and energy to coach teams where his children were not participating. He encouraged our kids to volunteer with him.
We see how invested Brown and his family have become in our town. You will often see him helping out in school events, donating his time and efforts in many creative ways. He’s also serving on town committees, and quickly finding his way to leadership roles on those committees.
We are indeed fortunate to have him and his family here in North Andover these past 20 years.
Brown is a problem-solver and a great communicator.
As parents, we were always well informed when our daughters were on his teams, and he was always approachable, a careful listener and would take appropriate action when it was needed.
These are the qualities we would like to see on the School Committee, and we hope your readers will join us on March 30 in voting for Dave Brown.
Christine and Robert McElhiney
North Andover