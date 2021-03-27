To the editor:
I have known Dave Brown for over 20 years, serving together on the North Andover Little League board and currently on the Fields Committee.
He has always shown a strong commitment to the activities he has been involved with in town, including coaching youth sports. He is passionate about mentoring the youth of North Andover and developing their self esteem through positive reinforcement.
As a Little League board member, Brown exhibited strong leadership skills and was persistent in promoting policies that benefited all of the players in the program, not just his own son.
I know through my continued involvement with him on the Fields Committee that he has continued that philosophy in his contributions to the North Andover Booster Club softball program, where he coached his daughters.
Brown is committed to the improvement of the youth of North Andover, and his desire to serve on the School Committee is a natural progression from his involvement in sports.
All of his children were educated in the North Andover School System, and he currently teaches an introductory engineering class in the Andover public school system.
Should Brown be elected to the School Committee, he will work tirelessly to improve the curriculum and infrastructure of the North Andover school system.
He will work collaboratively with other members of the committee as well as other town agencies and citizens to promote an inclusive culture for all of our students and faculty.
I hope your readers join me in voting for Dave Brown for School Committee.
Rick Green
North Andover