To the editor:
My family, friends and neighbors will proudly be voting for Dave Brown for North Andover School Committee on Tuesday March 30.
Brown is an exceptionally qualified candidate and committed to working collaboratively to continue the significant progress the North Andover school system has achieved in improving curriculum and infrastructure, and to institute a culture of continuous improvement.
Brown brings executive-level leadership experience from the private sector, including working with supervisory boards, negotiation skills and a track record working effectively with diverse stakeholders.
He demonstrated these skills through the generous amounts of his time he invested in coaching North Andover youth in multiple sports and the league leadership roles he held, and still holds, in those organizations.
He has shown determination and creativity in dealing with resource shortages - most significantly, fields and coaches, helping those programs deal with and overcome those challenges.
He most recently volunteered to serve on the Trustees of Osgood Hill and has taught at both the high school and college levels.
His three children also graduated from North Andover public schools.
Dave Brown’s commitment to North Andover has been unwavering in the 20 years we've known him. Anybody who knows him will concur that he will bring a fresh perspective and personal accountability to this role.
We hope others will join us in voting for Dave Brown on March 30.
Edward and Allison MacMillan
North Andover