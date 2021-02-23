To the editor:
Tuesday, March 9, will be a very important election for the town of Newton. I am urging residents to re-elect Board of Selectmen Chairman Matthew Burrill.
During his tenure as a selectman, Burrill has committed himself to building strong working relationships with the other board members as well as the town department heads. He has focused on reducing costs, increasing efficiencies and working with the board to improve communications.
One only needs to observe a few meetings to see that he is a common-sense voice and an asset to the board.
Burrill’s primary agenda has always been to do what is in the best interests of the town.
Burrill’s leadership as chairman has been exceptional, and his experience as an attorney and business leader is very important to the future of Newton.
I hope residents will join me in supporting Matthew Burrill for selectman.
Billy R. Smith
Newton, N.H.