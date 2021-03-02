To the editor:

I am writing to share my endorsement of Matthew Burrill for reelection to the Newton Board of Selectmen.

I cannot think of a more qualified candidate to represent us. He has brought and will continue to bring his experience as an attorney and business leader to help our community.

I have worked in business for many years and have served as a town board member. I know how challenging it can be to deliver results while working with limited resources.

Burrill is a leader who has demonstrated the ability to work with stakeholders to get the most out of a budget while still driving a project to completion.

He is a skilled communicator and consensus builder.

I hope Newton voters will reelect Matthew Burrill to the Board of Selectmen on March 9.

Michael Connolly

Newton

