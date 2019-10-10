To the editor:
I am writing this letter because I have a close friend who has been telling me horror stories about what she has been experiencing as a monitor on an elementary school bus in the city of Lawrence.
The kids she attempts to keep safe on the bus not only do not listen to her when she tells them to sit down, they talk right back to her. She has told them they need to be in their seats so the bus can be driven safely. Their response is, “Nope.”
They have vandalized the bus by ripping the seats apart. They have total disrespect for authority and no consideration of others. They jump around, swear and refuse to keep their hands to themselves.
One day she was actually spit on — which is not only completely unacceptable and disgusting, it is dangerous. For the life of me, I can't figure out how these destructive, insolent children are allowed to make my friend’s life a living hell on a daily basis, without anyone intervening.
She doesn't make any where near enough money to be subjected to this kind of treatment by 10 year olds, or anyone else.
Short of quitting her job, only to be replaced by the next poor monitor who will be made miserable, what recourse does she have?
Will nothing be done until there is an accident on the road and someone gets hurt?
Linda Larsen
North Chelmsford