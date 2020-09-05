To the editor:
Every time President Donald Trump comes to New Hampshire, he calls our local town moderator, our secretary of state and even our governor liars. He makes the same charge over and over, and he did it again the other night at his rally in Manchester.
He charges that “buses full of thousands and thousands of people” came into the state to vote fraudulently in our last presidential election.
The second time I heard this charge, I wondered if the president was telling the truth. Should I be worried that massive voter fraud -- on a scale never seen before in New Hampshire -- had exploded in the state? Are Salem’s town officials covering it up?
So, I asked our town moderator and the supervisors of the checklist. Many of these Salem officials have been serving our town for decades and are known by me, and many others, to be honest and upstanding public servants.
Each one said there were no buses, no hordes of outside voters. One said our elections always are “squeaky clean."
There was one case, as a few recalled, that happened years ago. One man intentionally voted in two towns. He was arrested and convicted, losing his voting privileges for life.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Gov. Chris Sununu also have vouched for our electoral integrity.
So why have none of our local and statewide Republican leaders corrected the president? Why do they sit silently as he makes this charge of election fraud every time he comes to the state?
Of course, the president is not calling Salem's town moderator a liar by name, but the silence of our elected representatives to defend Salem bothers me.
We are the border town that was thought to be the destination of all those mythical buses, and I am sure some folks in Salem are suspicious that those who run our town elections are somehow hiding something.
Will our 10 Republican representatives to Concord in the state House and state Senate stand up for Salem?
Will they correct the president and set him straight?
I am waiting.
Janet Breslin
Salem, N.H.