North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 37F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 37F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.