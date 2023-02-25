To the Editor:
I’m writing on behalf of the Lawrence Public Schools Cafeteria workers (SEIU Local 3). As this very newspaper covered, the Cafeteria Workers picketed outside the School District office and won historic raises during their last wage negotiation. However, given that their wages started from such a low point, they still struggle to make ends meet. Coupled with the fact that staffing ratios are still below their pre-pandemic levels, the Cafeteria Workers feel abused and disrespected.
When the Cafeteria Workers discovered that the Lunch Aides at the smaller city of Lawrence Public Schools recently negotiated a stipend for maintaining ServeSafe certification, the Cafeteria Workers asked the district to extend the same stipend to them as they must maintain the same certification and do essentially the same work. The School District has, so far, refused.
In response, the Cafeteria Workers have organized a petition and asked community members for their support.
On Feb. 21, Local 3 members at the Lawrence Public Schools traveled to the Lawrence Public Schools District Office to deliver their petition demanding that they be paid the same ServeSafe Stipend that the Lunch Aids negotiated.
The Lawrence Cafeteria Workers worked through the pandemic to keep the children of Lawrence fed. The Cafeteria Workers ask that Lawrence pay them for this certification.
If you want to express your support for the Cafeteria Workers, please send an email to the Interim Superintendent Juan Rodriguez (juan.rodriguez@lawrence.k12.ma.us) asking that the ServeSafe stipend be extended to the Cafeteria Workers.
Jeremy DaCruz
Woburn
