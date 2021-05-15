To the editor:
After receiving a phone call this morning from National Grid's lead vegetation strategy specialist, I am writing an addendum to my April 24 letter, “Lawmakers must stop utilities from destroying ecosystems."
The National Grid specialist was the first person I emailed on April 13 to respectfully express my dismay at the power line clearing on the Boxford rail trail.
However, her reply (mistakenly) denied responsibility and was, overall, unsatisfactory. This compelled me to double-check my facts; send emails; call legislators, the Department of Public Utilities, conservation organizations; and write to The Eagle-Tribune.
It’s unfortunate that it had to take my persistence to achieve this conversation.
The National Grid specialist was sympathetic and respectful of mine and residents’ distress at the extent of the line maintenance; and her environmental expertise and support for biodiversity was reassuring.
I could listen openly to the reasoning behind the clearing (though it still troubles me) but I learned that National Grid intends for all the vegetation on the rail trail to regenerate, and from then on cull only the tallest growing trees.
As a result, I urge National Grid and all utility companies to establish a strong forum for communication with residents and town governments. If left uninformed, it is human nature to grow angry, fearful and to imagine the worst.
It seems we must repeatedly learn that empathy, education and, most of all, communication are key to productive relationships and good will.
Peggy Rambach
Andover