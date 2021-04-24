To the editor:
Bill Maher has long been a lonely voice of reason in American pop culture, a left-leaning but principled libertarian, and a victim himself of cancel culture from ABC back in 2002 before we even called it that.
Once again, he is that voice among a din of partisan hackery and coopted “science," throwing elbows at both parties in a recent episode of “Real Time” (as "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher" has been rebranded and known on HBO since 2002).
"When all of our sources for medical information have an agenda to spin us, yeah, you wind up with a badly misinformed population, including on the left," Maher told viewers. "Liberals often mock the Republican misinformation bubble, which is a real thing, but what about liberals? You know, the high-information, by-the-science people?"
“So almost 70% of Democrats are wildly off on the fundamental question of how many cases of COVID lead to hospitalization; 1-5% is the correct answer; 28% of Democrats polled said 20-49%; 41% of Democrats think 50% or more cases of COVID lead to hospitalizations - a margin of error of 1,000%.
"(Democrats) also have a greatly exaggerated view of the danger of COVID to and the mortality rate among children, all of which explains why today the states with the highest share of schools that are still closed are all blue states," Maher continued. "So if the right-wing media bubble has to own things like climate change denial, shouldn't liberal media have to answer for, 'How did your audience wind up believing such bunch of crap about COVID?'"
Maher ended with a parting shot at the now far-left Atlantic’s constant beach-shaming "even though it's increasingly looking like the beach is the best place to avoid (COVID)”, and pointed out how Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis apparently reads books and got COVID right while the lionized Democrat governor of New York is taking time off from his victory lap book tour on COVID leadership to be federally investigated for malfeasance in managing the pandemic in his state.
So, just a friendly reminder to my fellow Americans: When politics go off the rails in America - and this is not the first time they have nor will it be the last - bend your ear toward us nominally partisan Libertarians and carry on.
Nick McNulty
Windham