To the editor:
Whoever wins the election in November will need to take bold steps to stop the current pandemic and be prepared to prevent the next one. This will take genuine global cooperation and real leadership from the United States government.
According to a recent poll by The ONE Campaign, 72% of Americans believe the U.S. should be doing more to prevent future pandemics. And over two-thirds of voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who has a global plan to defeat COVID-19 and work with other countries to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
A strong global response to COVID-19 is about global justice, smart policy and smart politics.
This pandemic has shown the world how a global health crisis can have catastrophic health, economic and security repercussions for Americans and people around the world.
America needs leaders who prioritize a global plan to fight COVID-19 and help fund proven global health programs like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund and CEPI.
As I prepare to cast my vote, I’ll be paying close attention to how the presidential candidates and the candidates for the U.S. Senate, Sen. Edward Markey and Kevin O'Connor, address these important issues.
Mark Michel
Haverhill