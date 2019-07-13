To the editor:
After watching the first two Democratic debates, I am convinced that all of these candidates should be removed from whatever current position he or she holds. I say this because all of them have violated the oaths they took to uphold the laws of the United States.
When you support open borders and healthcare coverage for people who have come into our country illegally, you are violating the oath you took when you assumed public office.
When you vote in a law to allow non-citizens to participate in our elections, you are violating the oath you took when you assumed public office.
Other espoused positions likewise contravene our laws, such as sanctuary cities and refusal to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
When public officials flaunt disparate enforcement of the law, then we are no longer a nation of laws.
The aforementioned candidates, to one degree or another, are culpable in this lawlessness.
Advocating the abolition of the private health care insurance industry and supplanting it with a government-run Medicaid program is not just a political movement toward socialism. It’s an unlawful disemboweling of a major private industry, and thereby a deprivation of the right of individuals to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
In short, I deem each one of these candidates as illegitimate and disqualified. If they want to resign their current positions and run for office as private citizens, that is fine, but don't cloak yourself with the ostensible legitimacy of public office while doing so.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill