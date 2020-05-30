To the editor:
The continued blaming of the president for the coronavirus lacks credibility as well as common sense.
When the most important thing is to fight the cause, many are wasting their efforts on the blame game.
I have no knowledge to prove otherwise, but can someone please explain how the finger of guilt can be pointed at the U.S. for this catastrophic pandemic — especially when the suggested onset was in a province in China, which was downplayed by the World Health Organization?
I may not like the man but the blame for the virus must be placed elsewhere.
While we are at it, can someone please explain the proper response for a pandemic? Invisibility not withstanding, where do you even begin to look for the virus?
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence