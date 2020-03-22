To the editor:
We are lucky to have Gov. Chris Sununu’s team at the helm in New Hampshire during this crisis.
Beyond the governor’s steady leadership and responsible approach to handling this COVID-19 pandemic, his appointments through state government are proving to be extremely wise and fruitful.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is overseeing the state’s implementation of remote learning in all school districts, and it has been a resounding success compared to other states in our region. New Hampshire students and educators are benefiting from the leadership and ingenuity in our Education Department.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, new on the job this year, is leading her agency successfully through this present crisis, and we are all better off for it. The leadership that Dr. Benjamin Chan brings to this moment is extremely reassuring. With every press conference, you know that our Health and Human Services Department has this situation and our response under control.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell, another Sununu appointee, has been a rock star in ensuring our small businesses know and have access to the resources available to them during this time.
Countless other commissioners and state employees are working diligently under Sununu’s leadership, and we should all be extremely grateful for their service in this trying time.
This team assembled by Sununu is extremely prepared to get the Granite State through this pandemic, and while times are uneasy, we should all rest well with them in charge.
Philip Abirached
Windham