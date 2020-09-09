To the editor:
This past week I experienced an excellent reason to vote “yes” on the Right to Repair law (Question 1).
One day a light came on telling me that the air bag sensor in my passenger seat was experiencing an error. I immediately brought the car to the Mercedes dealer.
The dealer charged be $150 for a diagnosis and $265 for an oil change. Their conclusion was that an empty water bottle got stuck under the seat, it broke the sensor, and the sensor needed to be replaced. The sensor is only available from the manufacturer, and the bill would be $2,200.
I inquired, and there was no alternative. (Seat sensors on other car models appear to retail between $100 and $150.)
I declined to have the dealer replace the sensor and brought the car to Santana Automotive in Lawrence. Adrien hooked up his computer and poked around. He agreed that the empty water bottle was probably the problem. He plugged in a loose wire and charged me $100.
Unless the Right to Repair law passes, I will have no option but to believe the dealer and pay the extortionate fees.
The manufacturers are spending a lot of money fear-mongering that the law would violate your privacy and safety.
But they ignore the fact that they are already violating your privacy and safety by collecting the very personal information which they wish to “protect.” It is already available to them, their dealers, their mechanics, law enforcement, etc.
Timothy Sullivan
Andover