To the editor:
The last nine months have been nothing short of challenging for students, families and the academic community.
Career and Technical Education has certainly seen its share of challenges; however, through a deep commitment to the success of our students, we have remained viable and, for the most part, in-person throughout this experience.
One of the greatest challenges we've faced in is keeping students connected to their education. Moving between full-time, hybrid and fully remote environments has resulted in many students disengaging.
So how do we engage students? How do we re-ignite or re-invigorate their learning and drive to succeed?
Career and Technical Education has the ability to ignite that flame, to reinvigorate that drive, and to provide hopefulness for future success. Students who enroll in a Career and Technical Education program see the relevance of their work and are able to connect more traditional academic courses to their program.
Learning begins to make more sense and they see the connections.
Career and Technical Education has evolved from the days of vocational education and is rooted in developing both college readiness and career readiness in a 21st century economy.
Students spend a full two years in their programs making deep connections with their teachers, who are proficient educators and experienced practitioners.
Teachers work tirelessly with students, helping them to explore, discover and develop the best plan and pathway for their future, while providing them with a marketable skill set.
Graduating high school with a concrete plan is of vital importance.
Chris Dodge
Director, Career and Technical Education
Salem, N.H.