To the editor:
I am running for one of the two open seats on the Newton Planning Board. Voting is March 10 at Town Hall. I hope your readers consider giving me their votes.
The Planning Board is an elected, independent body that oversees permitting for development, both commercial and residential. The oversight helps to retain the town’s distinctive rural character while making sure development is safe, complies with our own voter-approved regulations and is compliant with permits issued.
I was initially in favor of Warrant No. 5, because I want to see the light industrial park built, for much needed new property tax revenue in Newton.
In preparing for the Planning Board, I have learned three very important things that lead me to think Warrant 5 goes too far:
1. Proposed new building in our only significant industrial park on Puzzle Lane abuts some Newton residential property;
2. Some of that park abuts Plaistow, where relevant setbacks are 100 feet for residential and 50 feet for commercial abutters; and
3. Most abuts other commercial property.
I think our zoning regulations need study, with new proposals brought to the voters next year, by the Planning Board, including but not limited to light industrial/commercial setbacks. It is remiss not to do so.
I commit to making that happen, whether Warrant No. 5 passes this year or not.
I hope your readers give me their votes on March 10. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in this needed direction.
Annie Collyer
Newton, N.H.