To the editor:
February is American Heart Month — a great time to quit vaping, smoking or using other tobacco products.
Smoking can lead to narrowing blood vessels and high blood pressure; it is a leading cause of heart disease.
Vaping is still fairly new, and less is known about its effect on the heart. However, the American Heart Association reports that two new studies find that vaping may be just as dangerous by increasing heart disease risk factors.
So, for American Heart Month, I hope your readers will make a resolution for a healthier life for themselves and their families.
If you vape, smoke or use other tobacco products, quitting is the most important step you can take to protect your health.
If you want to quit and tried in the past, don’t give up. It often takes several tries before you quit for good. However, with planning and support, you can become tobacco-free.
Vapers, smokers and other tobacco product users can call (800) QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for free coaching through phone, e-chat, and text, 24 hours each day, seven days a week. Or they can find helpful information and enroll online through KeepTryingMA.org.
I hope they will make the choice to quit today.
Ashley Hall
Program Manager, Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership
Methuen