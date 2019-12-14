To the editor:
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. And, yes, for me, there is a God.
Wherever there is a hug, a kiss, a show of love, He is there.
Wherever there is a gorgeous sunrise, or an awesome sunset over the vast blue ocean, He is
there.
Among the trees in the forest, listening to all forms of wildlife, He is there.
In the amazing mountains, valleys, rivers and streams, He is there.
In the gentle fall of rain or snow, or the power of a devastating storm, He is there.
Gazing up to the sky, giving us its sun, moon, and stars, He is there.
From the breach of a huge whale, to the hard work of the tiniest ant, He is there.
And in the greatest creation of all, the human being, its body, mind and soul, He is there.
We celebrate the birth of the Christ child, Jesus, who brings God closer to us all.
Merry Christmas!
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead