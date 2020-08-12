To the editor:
New Hampshire Democrats want to protect Salem workers from an unfair tax plan.
New Hampshire residents working at home for Massachusetts-based companies due to COVID-19 are being denied the non-resident Massachusetts state income tax exemption previously afforded to New Hampshire residents.
An emergency order was issued by Massachusetts in March allowing the state to continue to collect an income tax on non-resident workers employed by Massachusetts-based entities, even if those workers are no longer commuting into the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This rule expires in October, but Massachusetts legislators are contemplating extending it through the end of the year.
COVID-19 health restrictions have forced employees to work “remotely.” New Hampshire residents should not be subject to Massachusetts state income tax for the time they work in New Hampshire.
The decision to tax our residents through this emergency order is unfair and should be challenged aggressively.
In order to prevent this unfair taxation of many New Hampshire residents, Congressman Chris Pappas, D-1st District, is co-sponsoring a bill called the “Multi-State Worker Tax Fairness Act of 2020” in order to prevent states for levying such capricious taxes on their neighbors.
Additionally, the New Hampshire attorney general is reviewing the legality of the Massachusetts emergency order.
It is imperative that we support this legislation and encourage our governor and attorney general to aggressively challenge this order to prevent our residents from being subjected to unfair taxation by Massachusetts.
Tom Haynes
Candidate
N.H. Senate District 22
Salem, N.H.