To the editor:
A frequent contributor to your newspaper who alluded to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, in a piece that also appeared in another state paper, displays his political bias.
One only need to go online and view the dates and actions taken. The president took decisive action less than a month from the initial report from China. The fact is, within four days of the Centers for Disease Control recommending travel restrictions, the president announced the restrictions.
It should also be noted the World Health Organization on Jan 23 said "this is not yet a public health emergency.”
I would also recommend to your readers that they view the 2 videos of the national celebrity Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments.
On Jan 21, despite the CDC activating the emergency response team, Fauci stated, “not a major threat, not to worry.”
In fact, on Feb 17, he advised not to worry, that the risk is relatively low right now, concern yourself more about the flu.
Your contributor from Londonderry is a frequent critic of this administration but should stick to the facts like it was an intelligence report.
Joe Maggio
Newton, N.H.