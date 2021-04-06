To the editor:
We are now almost at the 14-month anniversary of that supposedly black day in Red Sox history when Mookie Betts was traded to the Dodgers, followed by all other fan-favorites (e.g. the rest of the Red Sox “Killer Bs”) getting traded away as well.
Yet, Boston-area sports writers and radio talking heads keep stoking the whine of the fans in articles such as Bill Burt’s recent, "The Bogaerts dilemma."
Seriously? Like, we are expected to care whether a local pro sports player is only making $20 million a year, and, heaven forbid, may leave to make $36 million a year somewhere else?
At what point will fans wake up to the fact they're being played as chumps by both the players and the team owners?
Players go wherever they can for the most money they can get, and owners trade players to maximize how much money they can stuff into their own pockets.
And who is footing the bill for the rapacious appetites of both the pro athletes and the team owners? The fans.
They are fans who shell out enormous amounts each month for cable sports channels to watch on TV what used to be free to watch on broadcast TV, and fans who have to take out home equity loans or sell all their personal possessions to be able to afford taking their kids (and the friends of their kids) to a MLB/NFL/NBA/NHL game.
So, it’s time to stop all the whining about players leaving teams for more money, or teams who trade fan favorites so the GM general manager put more money into the owners' pockets, and therefore earn a bigger bonus for himself.
This is life in the world of the "free market" in pro sports. Instead of rooting for the laundry and whining when fan-favorite players walk or get traded, root for the team where your fan favorite lands.
If you're upset that the Patriots let Tom Brady walk, root for Tampa Bay.
If you're mad that the Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers, well, root for the Dodgers.
But please, stop the whining.
Bob Pokress
Andover