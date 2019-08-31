To the editor:
Good for Rep. Seth Moulton for saying again that he isn't going to "wait in line" behind a bunch of gray-haired elites to take his shot.
As clumsy as his campaign was, and as short lived his viability as a presidential candidate, I don't agree with all the entrenched Democratic analysts saying he should "wait his turn" to run for president, behind his superiors in the Senate and the likes of Joe Biden, who last saw the public sector … well, never.
Just as the elites like Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are backing empty suit Sen. Ed Markey over upstart mini-elite Joe Kennedy III because it's Maryland Markey's "turn" to spend 40 years in the Senate, the political class treats our seats of elected power as if they are vassal states to be granted at the whim of the parties, like Hapsburg monarchs installing their inept but loyal offspring as archdukes.
There are no turns. There are the best candidates for office, and many of them are young men and women who have not spent decades in Washington, D.C., filling drawers with owed favors to purchase a shot at higher political power from party bosses.
Candidates must meet the criteria established by our U.S. Constitution to run for the office of the presidency — “no person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of president; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of 35 years, and been 14 years a resident within the United States” — not those established by the two parties and their armies of lobbyists and donors.
The lack of congressional term limits again stymies the natural selection intended in our national politics by the framers, creating a system of government where our leaders are of lower quality, like the interbreeding monarchies of 19th century Europe, but with an actual lower turnover rate.
I celebrate anyone like Moulton willing to buck that system, even if I don't vote for him.
Nick McNulty
Windham