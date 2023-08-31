To the editor:
The choice is simple: Jill Story for Haverhill School Committee and Mike Morales for Haverhill City Council.
Jill has a doctorate from Northeastern University, a master's degree from Simmons College, and another master's degree from Salem State University.
She has been a long-term classroom teacher and a department chair. What an opportunity for Haverhill. She is unmatched in ability and qualifications. Haverhill could finally be proud of being represented by someone like that.
In addition she has written a curriculum. Few people serving on school committees know at what age certain information can be assimilated by youngsters, best pedagogical methods to use (if they even know what the word means), and what information is important to know and why. That is Jill's strength.
Michael Morales is my choice for Ward 5. In all my time in Haverhill no one ever came to my home (except the late Bill Macek) to meet me. Now that is concern and initiative. Like Bill, Mike would put local concerns for our ward front and center.
Mike shared with me his background in city planning, his Suffolk University education, extensive work in correctional facilities (prisons), and social-work background.
What a refreshing and needed addition to Haverhill's representative government. When Mike shared how much he wished Haverhill had a cultural performing arts center, I knew he was my guy!
Please vote for Mike and Jill. They are both unlike many we have seen before. They would be a welcome change from the “same old/same old.”
Kim Casey
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.