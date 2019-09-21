To the editor:
As a daily subscriber to your newspaper, I read your “Sound Off” column on your editorial page written by nameless authors. Recently one such nameless person wrote, “GOP and guns” and stated: “The only sane Republicans seem to exist in the Northeast, elsewhere they are Bible-thumping and pander to the Christian crusaders. There will be no significant gun legislation with the Bibleists in charge.”
Well, as a confirmed Catholic and Christian, I’m guilty as charged.
In today’s secular, Godless, non-religious and pro-death society, we Christians are “easy targets/low hanging fruit” of the President Trump haters.
As a proud and dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, our fraternity of Catholic men, our main mission is to be “solders of Christ” defending his Church and God’s word in the Bible against evil attacks.
Have you ever considered why an overwhelming number of Catholics and Christians in general across our country support President Trump? The answer is quite simple and straightforward. With all his many human faults, of which he has many, he has consistently demonstrated his loyal support for the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception in its mother’s womb to the moment of natural death.
He believes that God, our loving Father, created all human life in his own image and likeness, and we are his children.
The defense of human life is the most important issue for us Christians and people of faith, in general, across the country today.
Finally, as a self-professed “Bibleist” and confirmed Christian, I cannot be silent, because silence is consent. By supporting pro-life candidates for election for 2020, we can and will transform our American culture to one that celebrates the sanctity and dignity of all human life.
Roy Dennehy
Windham