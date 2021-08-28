To the editor:
Last Saturday, Aug. 21, was a great day, as most every day is, in our thriving business on Washington Street. We had a great crowd of Stem customers lined up, excited for their trip to downtown Haverhill.
Stem bought a round of coffees for our early risers from Battle Grounds Coffee, a neighboring business up the street. We were thrilled to celebrate with Stuft’d, a family-owned small business, that was onsite supporting Stem and marketing their hip new eatery, Stack’d, opening soon next door to Stem.
Small businesses and communities thrive when people work together.
Amid this positive activity in downtown Haverhill, it was brought to my attention by a Stem customer that Haverhill City Councilor Joe Bevilacqua was frequenting his usual Saturday morning spot (the same business that has been suing the city of Haverhill over Stem), gloating about how he didn’t vote for Stem.
Bevilacqua should be proud of Stem not only for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion but our generous philanthropic mission, which donates tens of thousands of dollars to a myriad of Haverhill’s non-profits.
He should also be appreciative of the substantial new tax revenue from Stem that is helping fund his city, the city of Haverhill.
Bevilacqua should be supporting the businesses that belong to the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, of which he is an officer.
He should not be publicly smearing a small, thriving, downtown business while sitting in another downtown business.
This is unacceptable.
Caroline Pineau
CEO and Owner, Stem
Haverhill