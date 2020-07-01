To the editor:
During the COVID-19 pandemic I have been doing quite a bit of walking. Sad to say, Lawrence is not a pretty sight.
Trash in city homes is disgusting. I can’t understand how and why the city officials simply don’t care. It would seem so easy for the city to make money and fine these apartments and homes.
For example, trash keeps growing in the yard at the corner of Dorchester and Garfield streets. On Blanchard Street, it looks like a dump. And what about Cor Unum from Saint Patrick Parish? We feed the hungry with bag lunches, and their garbage is all over the city.
I find it sad that in order to get anything done in the city you have to complain to inspectional services. Even then, it is a disgrace because it takes at least five calls before they know you mean business.
I think these city officials should be ashamed for having such a title and doing nothing.
I am a disgusted taxpayer.
Brenda Cardoza
Lawrence