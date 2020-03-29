To the editor:
Though it might fall deaf ears, I make a plea to Mayor Daniel Rivera and city leaders. He and the city recently approved a two-month moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent, due to the world emergency and the state that we’re in.
On that, I commend them. The last thing we need at this moment in history is people losing their homes — their only place of safety in this very scary world at the moment.
However, and with respect because I believe Rivera is one of the best mayors we’ve had, I ask this question: Does he also expect tax payments for the following quarter?
I own one building. I inherited it and am lucky enough to have a few good tenants who help me maintain my property. I am a lifelong Lawrence resident. I am not an absentee landlord with two, three or 10, properties who collects rent and lives large.
I am only able to own my home due to the fact that my tenants pay rent — at a very low rate, I might add, but regardless. My tenants have lost their jobs. I’ve lost my job.
Rivera’s release says nothing about taxes.
Both rents and work are gone. Please tell me how I am to pay my taxes to the city? Will I be fined for following the law? Will I incur late fees?
Anthony Simonelli
Lawrence