To the editor:
Methuen's mayor, assisted by the City Council, has done a grave disservice to Methuen's disability community.
Sid Harris is a 30-year-plus advocate for people with disabilities in his lifelong home town. He supported his friend, an opponent of Mayor Neil Perry, in the mayor's race. So, the mayor made it his goal to remove Harris from the city's Commission on Disability, where he has served for a number of years. He succeeded this week.
If you have a disability and you are able to watch your kids play sports at the stadium, you have Harris to thank for the bleachers' accessibility.
If you are able to negotiate the city's streets and sidewalks, you have Harris to thank for advocating for remediation.
If you continue to face barriers, some actually created by the city, count on Harris to advocate for the removal of those barriers, regardless of whether he is on the commission.
This tireless advocate was banished because of a political vendetta and the personal pique of commission members who don't like to be reminded of their duty to hold the city accountable.
The matter was decided in a closed meeting. City Councilors who went along without questioning it must answer for their votes. The disability community and the larger community deserve transparency.
The mayor likes to say his decisions are "in the best interest of the city." How is this in the city's best interest?
Evelyn Tobin
Methuen