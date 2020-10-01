To the editor:
The Atkinson Woman’s Civic Club would like to express our sincerest thank-you to all who participated in our bulk shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
We extend a thank-you to the community for its help, support and donations to the club during these difficult times, as we are proud to announce that our fundraising was a huge success. There were over 150 attendees, some with a half-box to one attendee with 25 boxes of documents.
Sponsors made it possible for us to do this bulk shredding fundraiser.
We would like to thank the following businesses for their generous contributions: Atkinson Garden Club, Bresnahan Moving & Self Storage Inc., Barbara Brown, The Masiello Group Realty, Chris Pignatiello, Pignatiello Financial LLC., Catherne Zerba, Keller Williams Gateway Realty, Goodsell Law Office, Insurance Solutions Corporation, Leavitt’s Ice Cream, Robert J. Perreault D.D.S. P.C., and Winwar’s Express Inc.
In addition to these sponsors, we would like to send our appreciation to the following organizations for their support of our event: Town of Atkinson - Community Center/Recreation Department, Police Department and Highway Department; The Eagle-Tribune; Carriage Towne News; WMUR; WHAV and Ram Printing.
Again, thank you so much to all who helped with our bulk shredding day fundraiser. We are back on track for this year.
Rose Cavalear, Chairman
Catherine Zerba, Co-Chairman
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club