To the editor:
“We have seen record-breaking temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations, the smallest amount of sea ice in the Arctic, melting mountain glaciers and rising sea levels.
“It is highly important that we rein in greenhouse gas emissions, notably from energy production, industry and transport. This is critical if we are to mitigate climate change and meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.
To stop a global temperature increase of more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the level of ambition needs to be tripled. And to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees, it needs to be multiplied by five."
The above quote is from Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, on Sept. 12, refuting the out-of-context interpretation of his recent comments on climate change.
Do his words sound like he's unconvinced about global warming?
As for Dr. Roy Spencer, I searched Google for him and found that he's funded by Exxon, and in one speech he sounded like the second coming of William Jennings Bryan at the Scopes Monkey trial, attributing climate change to our Creator's grand design. Try selling that to people in the Bahamas or Puerto Rico or many other locales hit by increasingly virulent storms.
It's God's divine plan. I disagree.
The thing to remember is this: Cleaning our air and water, reducing our use of fossil fuels, preserving our natural resources are all positives. We get a livable planet and our kids do too.
I'd wager an all-knowing God would be ashamed of our stewardship.
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen