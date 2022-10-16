To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Rich Clark, our Democratic candidate for Rockingham County attorney.
Rich grew up at Rye Beach and currently lives in Portsmouth with his girlfriend and his two sons. Rich has practiced law for the past 15 years and has extensive experience in the New Hampshire court system.
Rich had a desire to get involved in politics a few years ago, but it wasn’t until recently that he felt that the best position for him was county attorney. His goal is to help lead that office ethically and with integrity, something he feels currently lacking.
When elected, Rich would like to work with the New Hampshire state Legislature to help draft new and updated laws pertaining to our family court system.
He believes that some of our current laws are outdated.
The county attorney is an elected official appointed by our voters and is responsible for prosecuting drug arrests, domestic violence, manslaughter, and most felony-level and misdemeanor crimes here in New Hampshire. Based out of the Rockingham County Courthouse in Brentwood, they oversee a number of assistant county attorneys and are responsible for managing a multi-million-dollar budget.
I have met Rich and have heard him speak about this position. He is passionate, dedicated, and driven from within. He is the best choice for Rockingham County attorney.
I hope that you will support Rich Clark this November. Although he is a Democrat, he works for the people, and that means everyone in Rockingham County.
Bonnie Wright
Salem, N.H.
