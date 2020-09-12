To the editor:
Greg Davis' litany of grievances against President Donald Trump in Thursday's edition ("Weigh a few other facts about the economy's 'recovery'") is off the mark in most respects.
On the economy, he employs the usual leftist tactic of class warfare to turn Americans against each other by implying that "essential workers, first responders, struggling working and middle class families" are somehow being victimized by some mythical investor class because they are not participants or are under-invested in the stock market.
In fact, according to the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, in 2012, "33% of U.S. households owned taxable investment accounts, like stocks, bonds or mutual funds. Most of these taxable investor households (89%) also owned a retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA. Twenty-nine percent of U.S. households owned only retirement accounts, like employer-sponsored retirement plans and various IRAs. The remaining 38% did not own any investment accounts."
Since the vast majority of these holding are invested in broad-based equity and bond funds, i.e. the stock market, I would argue that a large majority of Americans' futures are tied to the continued good fortune of that elusive 1% (much of which are themselves corporations and large businesses) that buoy the market with their investments.
The ongoing narrative that a cabal of billionaires plot to keep the rest of us downtrodden by hoarding their wealth and not paying their "fair share" does not bear scrutiny.
In fact, according to taxfoundation.org, in 2019, the top 1% of taxpayers paid a 26.9% individual income tax rate, which is more than seven times higher than taxpayers in the bottom 50% (3.7%).
Indeed, the top 10% of Americans in 2017 paid 70.1% of all taxes collected by the U.S. Treasury, according to kiplinger.com.
As a middle-class retiree who over 40 years of largely blue-collar work lived beneath my means in order to build a modest portfolio that I hope to pass on to my family, I remain grateful every day for the opportunities afforded to me by the free market and, yes, Wall Street.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen