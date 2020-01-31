To the editor:
Rep. Annie Kuster recently joined 76 bipartisan cosponsors on the most effective and beneficial climate bill to ever get this far in Congress. It will stop climate pollution at the pace required and on a global scale, while growing America's economy and helping the poor. This bill is called the “Energy Innovation Act” (H.R. 763).
The Energy Innovation Act will reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% in 12 years and 90% in 30 years, using efficient market forces to incentivize the transition to clean energy.
In the first 10 years, it will create a net 2.1 million jobs across the country and save 300,000 lives.
Perhaps even more importantly, it will strongly encourage all other countries to match our carbon price, which will drive down emissions worldwide.
As a 16-year-old nordic skier, I am very worried about the effects of climate change. It is wonderful that Rep. Kuster has decided to decided to co-sponsor this bill, because it is our best first step to address the root cause of the problem.
I hope your readers will show their appreciation to Rep. Kuster and ask our other representatives to take similar action.
Katharine Gage
Windham