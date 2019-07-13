To the editor:
The stories of far-ranging Alaskan hunters, dead whales and lost lobster pots (“Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists,” The Eagle-Tribune, July 1) are sad at the individual level.
This is the front line of climate change.
But at the global level, the increased Arctic temperatures and melting sea ice are frankly terrifying.
For years now, levels of Arctic warming have followed the “worst case” of scientists’ predictions — temperatures and ice melting are at the upper edge of predicted ranges.
These changes put us into the range of feedback loops that can no longer be slowed or reversed, and into a realm where our food supply and social order are at risk.
Call me an alarmist. But then look at the science.
You’ll be alarmed too.
Susan Donaldson
Cambridge