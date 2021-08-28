To the editor:
Studies show that from February 2020 to June 2021, New Hampshire suffered a statewide job loss of 4.8%, totaling 33,000 jobs lost.
Statistics like this are a reminder that it is going to take a significant effort to get our economy back on track.
One opportunity we have before us is green infrastructure projects.
President Joe Biden has set aside $2 trillion to dedicate to his climate agenda, which allows states to capitalize on grants that encourage green infrastructure. By utilizing sources such as hydropower, solar power and wind, we can create cleaner, more affordable energy.
Climate friendly projects have a wide reach, positively impacting electricity costs, creating jobs and improving our environmental footprint.
Our state is in critical need of a lifeline, and the answer is green infrastructure. It is high time we take a step toward cleaning up our energy portfolio and taking control of our energy costs.
Alex Hache
Salem, N.H.