To the editor:
Clive Cook’s commentary in a recent Eagle-Tribune, “Want a better IRS? Simplify the tax code,” is so typical of the moneyed class looking to do another Robin Hood in Reverse, as people like Donald Trump and his Republican acolytes have been doing for years by taking from working Americans to put into the pockets of the already wealthy.
Here, Cook takes aim at the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act because — OMG! — it will require all American corporations to pay taxes every year just like American working people have to do. It will prevent corporations from being able to use all the dodges and scams that they have used in the past to avoid paying taxes, just like Donald Trump has for decades gotten away with not paying any taxes. This we learned when the tax returns he was hiding finally were disclosed to the public, and not a penny in taxes was paid on the hundreds of millions he paid himself each year.
And just like the current crop of Republican Robin Hoods in Reverse are doing, Cook in this commentary is gaslighting working Americans into thinking that working Americans are somehow to blame for the complexity of the tax code. In fact, it has been the lobbyists for corporate America who created the vast majority of these tax loopholes and tax code complexities. Financial commentators like Cook and the Republican Party have been the biggest cheerleaders for them over the past 40 years.
If Cook really wanted to simplify the tax code, he’d be arguing that lobbyists and their donations to politicians need to be totally banned because it is the heavy-handed influence of corporate lobbyists that, through their clout with politicians that none of us have, has made the tax code complex over the years that — all of a sudden and out of the blue — so upsets Cook. What really upsets this spokesman for the moneyed class is that the new law eliminates the loopholes and tax dodges that have shielded big corporations from paying taxes, tax avoidance thereby putting big bonus checks in the pockets of senior execs when the companies they run don’t pay any taxes. As the expression goes, follow the money!
Bob Pokress
Andover
