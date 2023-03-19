To the editor:
I am writing to support Kevin Coffey’s candidacy for selectman in Andover. We are blessed to live in a wonderful town that is blessed in so many ways. We have great schools, Police, Fire and Public Works departments, and always supportive town offices. Having recently retired, I have already realized the blessings of the Robb Senior Center. It was very informative last month to have the assistant town manager visit there to review his vision for Andover’s green spaces.
This can only be continued by competent town governance. It is with gratitude that I welcome Kevin’s willingness to bring his life experience and wisdom to our Select Board. As an MIT engineer and business management degree recipient who has led multiple businesses, he understands how to achieve results with our tax investments and use goals and metrics to drive improvement. As I became familiar with him, I appreciated his open-minded questioning and challenging analysis in order to make informed decisions for the good of the town and its employees.
For many of us, the education of our children is the litmus test of the suitability of any candidate. Kevin is a 27-year resident of Andover who raised his children here. I have every confidence that Kevin Coffey should have a seat on the Andover Select Board in the near future when many critical decisions will be made regarding Andover’s future.
Thomas Hoerner
Andover
