To the editor:
I read Mr. Xenakis’ metaphoric stroll down memory lane in Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune. I’m Mr. Xenakis’ age and walked down those same lanes at the same time.
One thing that troubled me was Mr. Xenakis apparent animus toward women. Aside from his swipes at the particular sanitary needs of women, he trivializes the reasons that a woman may have sought a divorce. Mr. Xenakis rightfully notes that divorce was difficult in the good old days before no-fault divorce, but women who sought divorce in those days usually did so because they were trying to leave a brute who beat her and her children, violated his marriage vows, drank to excess, or gambled away his paycheck before the rent was paid. I have never heard of a woman, then or now, who sought a divorce because hubby didn’t put down the toilet seat.
But it was his gratuitous slap at Hillary Clinton that I found most offensive. Why is it shameful for a ‘wronged woman’ to excoriate her husband’s mistress? Why is it shameful for that same woman to seek public office and, worse yet, defeat a man in a successful senatorial bid? Why should she not have served as secretary of state and run for president?
Mr. Xenakis’ misogynistic attitudes about women are not remotely funny, rather they are insulting toward women.
Tom Chapman
Haverhill
