To the editor:
It has become beyond despicable how the Republican Party turns to censorship to hide the truth behind its political objectives, by passing bills in states with GOP legislatures to prevent schools from teaching the full history of slavery, segregation and racism, or the ongoing effects of slavery, segregation and racism, in our country.
Ramesh Ponnuru, a voice of the right-wing National Review, in his recent Eagle-Tribune column attacked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley for his reply to GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s attempt to get the military to censor the education of its members. Gaetz believes the military should hide the fact that slavery, segregation and racism still have significant lingering affects in our country.
Milley, contrary to the Ponnuru’s cheap attempt to slime his reputation, should be celebrated. He should be thanked for standing up to this extremist congressman trying to impose censorship on military education.
Milley told Gaetz censorship of the facts of American history has no place whatsoever in the education of America's children and in the education of the members of our armed forces.
Columnists such as Ponnuru, in knee-jerk defense of the abuses of democracy by today’s Republican Party, have no reservation in attacking the men and women who serve our nation in our armed forces when they won’t do their political bidding.
Clearly Milley is on the GOP’s political hit list. He was put there because he stood tall in opposing former President Donald Trump's demand to use the military to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Now he refuses to genuflect to the Republican Party leaders who want the military to censor portions of history.
For Ponnuru to pervert what Milley said at the congressional hearing, where the general defended academic freedom and freedom from the censorship that Gaetz wants to install, is just one more example that Ponnuru, like the Republican politicians he enables, cannot handle the truth.
Bob Pokress
Andover