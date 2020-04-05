To the editor:
Amid the national debate over the United States’ preparation for, and how we’re dealing with, the pandemic, columnist Jay Ambrose continues to confuse and excuse President Donald Trump’s response.
“Clearly, Trump was too casual early on . . .,” he writes. Really?
Trump shut down the office that would have alerted the country to a widespread epidemic like COVID-19 (the Global Health Security and Bio-Defense office) and allowed the U.S. to prepare.
South Korea managed to react quickly and contain it, while here, the disease continues to spread.
We were and still are largely unprepared. Hospital workers and other first-liners are wearing homemade face masks and are in desperate need of medical supplies like ventilators.
Are we asking ourselves why Robert Kraft is flying in supplies? Why are we still so badly under-supplied and uninformed?
A president needs to be decisive and accurate. He or she must make it clear what we all need to know and must be doing. Trump has done none of that.
How could he give an “excellent, if belated speech” with “factual errors” needing to be corrected? No president should ever be giving speeches in an emergency with factual errors.
The country is looking to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders for guidance. Right now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the only counter-balance to authority in Washington.
To quote from Ambrose's writing, let’s “focus on defeating coronavirus instead of using it to satisfy ... long-term policy druthers" -- like being reelected.
Thomas Walters
Londonderrry