To the editor:
Has Bill Burt come down with a case of teenage love sickness in his swooning over professional athletes?
His column, “Pro athletes: Thanks for your service,” was, to put things mildly, beyond pathetic. "Thanks for your service" to people who are paid tens of millions, and even hundreds of millions, of dollars for playing games? Seriously?
Thanks for your service to the men and women in uniform who serve in combat defending our nation. Thanks for your service to the women and men who are the doctors and nurses on the front lines putting their own lives at risk and getting hardly any sleep while dealing with the spread and ravages of COVID-19.
Thanks for your service to the men and women in our schools who will be putting their own health and that of their families at risk as schools reopen where COVID-19 can easily and insidiously be spread (and who, by the way, get paid small fractions of what the overpaid class of pro athletes get paid).
Sorry, but pro athletes have not and will never earn any “thanks for your service” by getting paid paid tens of millions of dollars each year to throw baseballs, basketballs and footballs around and take swings at hockey pucks and golf balls.
Life and civilization will go on just fine without pro athletes. It won’t without our medical professionals and our teachers.
Let’s save “thanks for your service” for the people who truly deserve it.
Bob Pokress
Andover