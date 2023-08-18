To the editor:
I am proud to support Mayor Neil Perry’s candidacy for re-election in 2023. He is a capable, competent executive, and I think he will go down in our city’s history as one of the best mayors we’ve ever had.
That’s not hyperbole. The results speak for themselves.
When Mayor Perry first took office in January 2020, Methuen’s former police chief was one of the highest-paid chiefs in the nation, receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks that dwarfed the earnings of the top cop in San Francisco.
Since that time, corruption has been rooted out of the highest ranks of the Methuen Police Department, our new police chief is doing an outstanding job and making tremendous progress, and today, the police chief in San Francisco makes more than the chief in Methuen. Those are Neil Perry wins.
The mayor has also worked hard to get Methuen’s finances back on track. Since 2020, our city’s financial condition has improved considerably: Methuen’s bond rating is on the rise, and we’ve finished every fiscal year in the black since he took office. Those are Neil Perry wins.
In addition, Mayor Perry has demonstrated an inspiring love of community. He routinely reaches into his own pocket to help residents in need, and his governing philosophy is simple: “Do the right thing.”
At the end of the day, those are the real Neil Perry wins.
However, thankfully, he’s not finished yet.
The mayor continues to oversee historic investments in our local infrastructure, and our city will need his hands-on approach to financial management as we grapple with the risk of a recession.
In 2023, Methuen is at a crossroads. This year’s election will be a referendum on our direction as a city. Do we want to keep moving forward, or will we choose to risk all the progress that we’ve made?
For me, that choice is clear. I’m with Neil Perry, and I hope my fellow residents join me in supporting him on Election Day.
D.J. Beauregard
Methuen
