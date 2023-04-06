To the editor:
I am protesting against your new comic strip “Crabgrass.”
I find many themes to be offensive, especially the Sunday, March 26, attempt at comic humor. It shows two boys with backpacks on the curb, on a bus, at a table with books, eating lunch with half-pint milks. Obviously, they are meant to be in school.
The wording? “What a good day to die”; “It may be your building but this is my city”; “If you wanna kill me, you’re gonna need a much bigger gun ... and a lot more of ‘em!”
Tragically, on March 27 more kids and staff died in a Nashville school shooting. School shootings are not a subject for jest. Please cancel the comic strip “Crabgrass.” It offends me.
Beatrice Heinze
Beverly
