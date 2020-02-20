To the editor:
The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that’s on this year’s town ballot, Warrant Article No. 2020-2, which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations.
The proposed amendment strengthens the requirements for no-cut perimeter buffers around large developments, and includes (among other things) better protections for the town’s conservation lands that abut such developments.
The amendment also narrows the allowed uses for other open space land in a cluster development. By enumerating the things that are allowed, it eliminates other uses that might tend to threaten the town’s natural resources.
The Atkinson Conservation Commission urges our fellow residents to support these changes by voting “yes” on Warrant Article No. 2020-02.
Paul Wainwright, Chairman
Atkinson Conservation Commission